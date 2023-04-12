Former UK Prime Minister supports fast-tracking Ukraine's NATO membership

Liz Truss, who served as the UK’s Prime Minister for a few weeks in 2022, has called for Ukraine’s membership of the North Atlantic Alliance to be fast-tracked and for Ukraine to be supplied with Western fighter jets.

Source: Liz Truss during a speech at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, reported by European Pravda

Details: The British politician’s remarks about Ukraine were made in the context of how Russia’s victory in the full-scale war could strengthen China.

Quote: "Xi would take the lesson that he could act with impunity with respect to Taiwan. It would embolden him and it would embolden Russia to do more in Europe… It would be a direct economic threat to us in Europe and you on the other side of the Atlantic."

She called the current global confrontation a battle between free democracies and autocracies "that we’re all fighting".

The former prime minister of the UK emphasised that she was proud of her country’s response in assisting Ukraine and warned of a "domino effect", repeating her call to Rishi Sunak’s government to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

"I also believe we should fast-track Ukraine's membership of NATO. We should have done it years ago, but the best time to do it will be now," Truss emphasised.

Background: Ukraine applied to join the North Atlantic Alliance in September 2022 and expects to receive new assurances on NATO membership at the upcoming summit in Vilnius. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the issue of granting Ukraine a NATO Membership Action Plan is no longer on the agenda. He said Ukraine had submitted an application for membership and is waiting for decisions to be made at the Vilnius summit that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

