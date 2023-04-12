All Sections
World Bank to provide Ukraine with US$200 million for restoring energy sector

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 22:21
World Bank to provide Ukraine with US$200 million for restoring energy sector

Anna Bjerde, the World Bank Managing Director, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an agreement in Washington to provide Ukraine with another US$200 million to restore the energy sector.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram and Facebook

Quote: "The World Bank will provide Ukraine with an additional US$200 million for the restoration of energy! An agreement has just been signed in Washington with World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde. "

Details: Shmyhal noted that the restoration of Ukraine is starting this year, and energy is one of the main priorities.

According to the Prime Minister, the funds raised from the World Bank will be directed to the restoration of the power grid and heat supply systems in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and the cities of Chernihiv Oblast.

 

In addition, joint cooperation within the framework of the interdepartmental donor coordination platform [Financial Ramstein] was discussed at the meeting with representatives of the World Bank.

Quote: "Together with the World Bank, we are preparing a project of war risk insurance for foreign investments. This is a key tool to attract these investments now, without waiting for the end of the war.

We are grateful to the partners from the World Bank for supporting Ukraine and our recovery programme, which will become the largest reconstruction project in Europe since the Second World War. "

