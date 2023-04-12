All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


World Bank to provide Ukraine with US$200 million for restoring energy sector

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 22:21
World Bank to provide Ukraine with US$200 million for restoring energy sector

Anna Bjerde, the World Bank Managing Director, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an agreement in Washington to provide Ukraine with another US$200 million to restore the energy sector.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram and Facebook

Quote: "The World Bank will provide Ukraine with an additional US$200 million for the restoration of energy! An agreement has just been signed in Washington with World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde. "

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal noted that the restoration of Ukraine is starting this year, and energy is one of the main priorities.

According to the Prime Minister, the funds raised from the World Bank will be directed to the restoration of the power grid and heat supply systems in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and the cities of Chernihiv Oblast.

 

In addition, joint cooperation within the framework of the interdepartmental donor coordination platform [Financial Ramstein] was discussed at the meeting with representatives of the World Bank.

Quote: "Together with the World Bank, we are preparing a project of war risk insurance for foreign investments. This is a key tool to attract these investments now, without waiting for the end of the war.

We are grateful to the partners from the World Bank for supporting Ukraine and our recovery programme, which will become the largest reconstruction project in Europe since the Second World War. "

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: