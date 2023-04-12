All Sections
There will be no ruins in Ukraine, Russia's assets should be used for compensation – Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 22:53
There will be no ruins in Ukraine, Russia's assets should be used for compensation – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that despite the war, Ukraine will not turn into a ruin and Russia will compensate for the damage, including at the expense of its oligarchs and officials.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on 12 April

Details: Zelenskyy has said that on Wednesday evening he took part in a "meeting of a special format of support for Ukraine – financial". 

This event takes place in Washington and brings together finance ministers from "strong democracies" – Ukraine's partners, the European Commission, and heads of international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. 

The topic of the meeting was primarily Ukraine's recovery from combat actions.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thanked our partners for helping us to maintain Ukraine's sustainability and financial stability. And I called on them to be more active so that Ukraine can be more active in reconstruction and returning normal life to Ukrainians.

There will be no ruins in Ukraine. This is our goal. And this will be very concrete proof of the complete defeat of the terrorist state.

Moreover, the world knows the solution – in terms of Russia's assets, Russian officials, and oligarchs who grew rich while their state was becoming a terrorist...

All of these assets should be used to compensate those who have suffered from Russia. Russian assets should be used to recover from the aggression. The war should be the most expensive for the aggressor. And we are doing everything for this. Thanks to our partners who support us."

