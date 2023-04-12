All Sections
If video of war prisoner's execution is real, Russia will be on par with ISIS – Czech President

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 23:00
Petr Pavel, Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has commented on the video of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russians, which has been going viral online since Tuesday.

Source: European Pravda, referring to ČTK

Details: On Wednesday, after a meeting of the Czech State Security Council, Pavel said that the authenticity of the recording could not be verified, so he could not comment on a specific case.

However, the Czech President has also added that there are many other documented facts that need to be condemned and have no place in the 21st century.

"If this is confirmed, it will put Russian soldiers alongside the Islamic State, which we must all condemn," Pavel said, referring to the terrorist organisation known for brutal executions of prisoners in Iraq and Syria.

Background: Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, made a reference to ISIS while calling on the UN to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council

Since Tuesday, 11 April 2023, a video showing Russian soldiers supposedly decapitating a Ukrainian prisoner of war has been shared on Russian Telegram channels. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to pay attention to this video.

The European Commission has stressed that the video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, if it is proved to be real, once again shows the Russian Federation's contempt for international law and that those involved in it should not go unpunished.

