Parliamentary office to be opened in Ukraine to adapt legislation to EU law

On Wednesday, Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian parliament – ed.] signed a decree establishing a parliamentary office to support the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law.

Source: Stefanchuk on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

Quote: Stefanchuk stated that the decree "regulates the activities of the office within the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine". It will be funded by international technical assistance.

"The main tasks of the office are to provide expert, analytical, information and documentation support to the committees of the Ukrainian parliament during the drafting of European integration bills," he explained.

The establishment of the office for the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law was announced during the first-ever joint meeting of the Verkhovna Rada and the European Parliament.

Following the meeting, Ruslan Stefanchuk announced regular meetings, joint events, working relationship between the MPs and ongoing cooperation between the secretariats of both bodies.

Background: Following the EU-Ukraine summit held in Kyiv in early February, the Ukrainian side expressed its intention to prepare a National Acquis Adaptation Programme based on the European Commission's opinion on Ukraine's application for EU membership.

At the end of February 2023, the Ukrainian government initiated a self-audit of its legislation to ensure that it complies with European Union legislation in order to start negotiations on accession to the EU as soon as possible.

