New US sanctions affect more than 120 entities and individuals from over 20 countries

On 12 April, the US Department of State and the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on more than 120 legal entities and individuals in more than 20 countries and jurisdictions in connection with the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, including those who facilitated sanctions evasion.

Source: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State; the website of the US Department of State

Details: It was reported earlier that the next package of sanctions would cover more than 80 individuals and legal entities.

Blinken has pointed out that in coordination with the United Kingdom, the USA is targeting sanctions evasion network supporting one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, Alisher Usmanov, who was sanctioned by the United States last year.

In addition to the Usmanov-linked evasion network, the USA is also targeting USM Holding, the primary entity through which Usmanov owns and controls the majority of his companies.

Additionally, the Department of State is sanctioning two Russian entities that support Russia’s efforts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine through the militarisation and indoctrination of schoolchildren: The All Russian Children’s and Youth Military Patriotic Public Movement Youth Army, and the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Crimea Patriot Centre.

The new package also includes the designation of several entities operating in the defence sector of Russia’s economy and entities supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, including a new Russian private military company and a People’s Republic of China (PRC) based firm that has provided satellite imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with the Wagner private military company that is fighting in Ukraine on Putin’s behalf.

Finally, the USA is designating additional persons associated with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom. Russia uses energy exports, including in the nuclear sector, to exert political and economic pressure on its customers globally.

Blinken added that the United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7’s commitment to impose severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

