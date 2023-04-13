All Sections
Russian occupiers in Donetsk Oblast increase number of checkpoints where "filtration" process takes place

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 07:02
Russian forces have increased the number of checkpoints and patrols conducting "filtration measures among local residents" on the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers are continuing to ramp up their counterintelligence measures on the temporarily occupied territories.

The number of checkpoints and patrols in the settlement of Hrafske in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast and in its vicinity has increased. Local residents are forced to undergo filtration processes at enemy checkpoints."

Details: The General Staff reported that a similar situation is observed in Blahodatne, also in Donetsk Oblast.

Afraid of information leaks revealing the areas of deployment of their units, Russian occupation forces have started to restrict certain routes for taxi drivers and only allow local residents to access certain areas if they can show their registration papers.

Subjects: Donetsk region
