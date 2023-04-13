All Sections
Sunken cruiser Moskva will become location for divers after our victory – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 08:55
Sunken cruiser Moskva will become location for divers after our victory – Ukraine's Defence Minister

On the anniversary of the sinking of the Moskva cruiser, Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that Ukraine's victory in the war is inevitable, and the sunken Russian flagship will one day become a popular location for divers.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Quote: "Naval Forces from the Armed Forces of Ukraine rewrote a century of history one year ago. The missile cruiser Moskva, the 'Russian warship' (a pun where Ukrainian soldier tells the Moskva's crew to go f**k itself – ed.), the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was hit by a well-aimed strike of Ukrainian Neptune missiles, and sank the next day.

Remember the mood we had a year ago. The event was so inspiring and at the same time incredible that many thought it couldn't be true. After all, the last time Russia lost its flagship was more than a century ago."

Details: The minister recalled how Ukrainian soldiers did something that changed the course of history and led to a chain reaction, such as accelerating the provision of aid by partners, facilitating the escape of the Russian occupiers from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, and allowing the "grain corridor" to be opened.

Reznikov emphasised that the Ukrainians have proved in combat conditions that Ukraine-made weapons are able to cope with the most difficult tasks and protect citizens just as effectively as the best developments coming from its partners. Therefore, according to the minister, the development of the Ukrainian military industry is a priority, because it is an "element of independence".

Reznikov also noted that the success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the battlefield is a guarantee that Ukraine will be supported, so now the most important thing is to support the defenders, maintain unity and reach the ultimate goal, step by step.

"Victory is inevitable. I am sure that after our victory, the Moskva will become one of the most popular locations for divers. And tourists from all over the world will raise glasses of fantastic Crimean wine in Ukrainian Crimea for a good toast – 'for the Russian navy… right down to the bottom!'," Reznikov concluded.

Background:

  • On 14 April 2022, the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, sank in the Black Sea. This happened after the cruiser was hit by Ukrainian missiles.
  • It was the crew of the Moskva cruiser who suggested that the defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island surrender; the Ukrainian garrison told them to "go f**k themselves", which has since become a meme widely used in Ukraine and abroad.

