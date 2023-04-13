All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol: invaders claim UAV attack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:11
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol: invaders claim UAV attack

An explosion occurred in the centre of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol on the morning of 13 April. The occupiers later claimed that they had allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; collaborator Volodymyr Rohov; occupying administration on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "It's noisy in Melitopol! A loud explosion was heard in the city centre. We are waiting for details of who is smoking inappropriately [earlier Russian propaganda claimed that explosions in the occupied settlements or inside Russia were due to violation of the safety rules, in particular, due to cigarette butts being disposed of in an inappropriate place instead of admitting successful Ukrainian attacks, and since then it has become a meme – ed.] or how the enemy air defence is malfunctioning."

Details: Collaborator Rohov also reported a "loud, extensive explosion" in the city around 11:44, Kyiv time.

Some time later, he claimed that the cause of the explosion was allegedly an air defence operation that had reportedly shot down a drone.

At the same time, the Russian proxy "administration" of Melitopol reported that the "Kyiv regime" had allegedly attacked the city with several UAVs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: