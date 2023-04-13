Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol: invaders claim UAV attack

An explosion occurred in the centre of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol on the morning of 13 April. The occupiers later claimed that they had allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; collaborator Volodymyr Rohov; occupying administration on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "It's noisy in Melitopol! A loud explosion was heard in the city centre. We are waiting for details of who is smoking inappropriately [earlier Russian propaganda claimed that explosions in the occupied settlements or inside Russia were due to violation of the safety rules, in particular, due to cigarette butts being disposed of in an inappropriate place instead of admitting successful Ukrainian attacks, and since then it has become a meme – ed.] or how the enemy air defence is malfunctioning."

Advertisement:

Details: Collaborator Rohov also reported a "loud, extensive explosion" in the city around 11:44, Kyiv time.

Some time later, he claimed that the cause of the explosion was allegedly an air defence operation that had reportedly shot down a drone.

At the same time, the Russian proxy "administration" of Melitopol reported that the "Kyiv regime" had allegedly attacked the city with several UAVs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!