All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol: invaders claim UAV attack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:11
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol: invaders claim UAV attack

An explosion occurred in the centre of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol on the morning of 13 April. The occupiers later claimed that they had allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; collaborator Volodymyr Rohov; occupying administration on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "It's noisy in Melitopol! A loud explosion was heard in the city centre. We are waiting for details of who is smoking inappropriately [earlier Russian propaganda claimed that explosions in the occupied settlements or inside Russia were due to violation of the safety rules, in particular, due to cigarette butts being disposed of in an inappropriate place instead of admitting successful Ukrainian attacks, and since then it has become a meme – ed.] or how the enemy air defence is malfunctioning."

Advertisement:

Details: Collaborator Rohov also reported a "loud, extensive explosion" in the city around 11:44, Kyiv time.

Some time later, he claimed that the cause of the explosion was allegedly an air defence operation that had reportedly shot down a drone.

At the same time, the Russian proxy "administration" of Melitopol reported that the "Kyiv regime" had allegedly attacked the city with several UAVs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: