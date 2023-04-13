All Sections
Poland seeks Berlin's consent to transfer MiG-29 jets from former Eastern Germany storage points to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 14:49

Poland has sent an official request to Berlin to transfer MiG-29 fighters from the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) to Ukraine.

Source: DPA news agency, citing sources in the authorities, as reported by European Pravda

Details: These fighter jets were in service in the GDR during the Cold War and were inherited by the Bundeswehr, and in 2002 Germany sold them to Poland.

At that time, 23 aircraft were sold to Warsaw. At the end of March, Polish presidential adviser Jacek Siewiera said the Polish Air Force still had about a dozen of them in service.

Since virtually all German arms sales contracts stipulate that further transfer or resale requires Berlin's approval, Poland must obtain German consent to transfer the fighter jets to Ukraine.

It is not specified how many aircraft the request refers to.

Background: In early April, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw had handed over eight MiG-29 jets to Ukraine and was preparing six more for delivery.

