US government is close to identifying organiser of secret documents leak

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 16:29
US President Joe Biden has stated that the US government is close to identifying the leaker responsible for the disclosure of sensitive military documents posted to social media.

Source: CNN citing Biden’s interview with journalists in Dublin

Quote: "There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know. The intelligence community and the Justice Department. And they’re getting close," Biden said.

It was the first time the UP president commented on the leak.

Biden said he was concerned about the fact the leaks happened, but not necessarily about their content.

"There’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of any consequence," Biden added.

Background: 

  • A huge number of American intelligence documents were posted on social media in recent weeks. In this regard, the US Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak, which may last several months.
  • The US State Department says that the incident involving the leakage of classified documents of the US Department of Defence will not affect the support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

