Wagner Group and Russian intelligence attempted to infiltrate gaming communities – Microsoft President

The Wagner Group and Russian intelligence have attempted to penetrate gaming platforms such as Discord to conduct an information campaign.

Source: Semafor World Economic Summit website, referencing Microsoft President Brad Smith during his speech

Details: Microsoft President Brad Smith said that the digital threat analysis team had recently identified efforts by the Wagner Group and Russian intelligence to penetrate gaming apps such as Discord.

In his opinion, Russians partially use gaming communities, in particular Discord, to publish and distribute information. He said his company is advising governments on this matter.

Smith also called for the need for a national strategy to strengthen cyber defences using artificial intelligence, citing the threat of influence campaigns by other foreign adversaries like China and Iran.

Background:

The Discord platform is believed to be the source of a huge number of leaked US intelligence documents that have been published on social media in recent weeks.

Earlier, journalists spoke with users of the Discord platform who could have witnessed the publication of secret documents. In particular, among them are a teenager and a child.

