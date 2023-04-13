Zelenskyy holds Military Cabinet: attention to contact line management and powerful actions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a Military Cabinet meeting to discuss issues related to managing the contact line, ensuring Ukraine's active operations and defending our country from Russian terror.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And our actions will be powerful. We are preparing the guys. And we are very much looking forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. We are bringing the victory as close as possible."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy has said that the discussions on all the above-mentioned matters were efficient. "And we’re ensuring the spirit of unity to the maximum. Efficiency - to the maximum. Preparation - also to the maximum," the president adds.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





