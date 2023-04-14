All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US wants to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 02:30
US wants to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The United States is considering using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure.

Source: Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State, during the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum, cited by the Ukrinform news agency 

Quote from Nuland: "Among other things, we are working to ensure that Russia helps pay for all that it has broken."

Advertisement:

Details: States and allies are discussing how to attract the frozen $300 billion of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Nuland emphasised that, with the support of the US Congress, the US Department of Justice has new powers to use illegal assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine.

"In February, we announced the first tranche of $5.4 million under this authority, with more announcements to come," the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs noted.

She also noted that currently "discussions are ongoing about the estimated $300 billion of Russian Central Bank assets that we and our allies have frozen."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: