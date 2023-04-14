US wants to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The United States is considering using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure.

Source: Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State, during the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum, cited by the Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Nuland: "Among other things, we are working to ensure that Russia helps pay for all that it has broken."

Details: States and allies are discussing how to attract the frozen $300 billion of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Nuland emphasised that, with the support of the US Congress, the US Department of Justice has new powers to use illegal assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine.

"In February, we announced the first tranche of $5.4 million under this authority, with more announcements to come," the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs noted.

She also noted that currently "discussions are ongoing about the estimated $300 billion of Russian Central Bank assets that we and our allies have frozen."

