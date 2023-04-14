All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US wants to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 02:30
US wants to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The United States is considering using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure.

Source: Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State, during the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum, cited by the Ukrinform news agency 

Quote from Nuland: "Among other things, we are working to ensure that Russia helps pay for all that it has broken."

Details: States and allies are discussing how to attract the frozen $300 billion of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Nuland emphasised that, with the support of the US Congress, the US Department of Justice has new powers to use illegal assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine.

"In February, we announced the first tranche of $5.4 million under this authority, with more announcements to come," the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs noted.

She also noted that currently "discussions are ongoing about the estimated $300 billion of Russian Central Bank assets that we and our allies have frozen."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: