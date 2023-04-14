Failure in Ukraine will mark beginning of end of West's "golden age" – Polish PM

The end of a "golden age" may begin for the West if Ukraine is defeated in the war against Russia.

Source: Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, during an address at the Atlantic Council in Washington

Quote: "If we lose Ukraine, we will lose peace for decades. Failure in Ukraine could be the beginning of the end of the "golden age" of the West."

Details: Morawiecki said that Ukraine’s victory, on the other hand, will be a guarantee "not only of reconstruction, but of strengthening of our economic power."

