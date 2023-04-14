Russia's losses exceed 181,000 soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders killed 500 Russian occupiers and destroyed 16 armoured combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems and 4 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 181,090 (+500) military personnel,

3,650 (+4) tanks,

7,069 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,

2,784 (+7) artillery systems,

535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

283 (+0) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,339 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,640 (+3) vehicles and tankers,

321 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

