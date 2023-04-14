Russia's losses exceed 181,000 soldiers
Friday, 14 April 2023, 08:11
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders killed 500 Russian occupiers and destroyed 16 armoured combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems and 4 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 181,090 (+500) military personnel,
- 3,650 (+4) tanks,
- 7,069 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,784 (+7) artillery systems,
- 535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 283 (+0) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,339 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,640 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
- 321 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!