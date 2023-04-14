All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 April 2023, 12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive

Russian occupiers are taking food and water to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (the ZNPP), preparing to detain the station's personnel there by force, fearing the widely announced Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company, and Enerhodar channel on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, there is currently a "crazy shortage of nuclear engineers needed to operate the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP", and there is also information about an upcoming Ukrainian offensive, so the occupiers are preparing to hold ZNPP staff hostage for a long period of time.

Advertisement:

It is noted that the invaders have brought a lot of provisions and water to the station. Energoatom has suggested that the Russians may not let the station's staff go after one of the regular work shifts and will lock them in at the ZNPP by force.

Energoatom reiterated that this is something that the occupiers had already done at the beginning of the full-scale invasion when they locked in a shift of staff at the Chornobyl NPP. At that time, the invaders did not let the staff go home for about a month, holding people hostage until they were liberated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: