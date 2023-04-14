Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive

Russian occupiers are taking food and water to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (the ZNPP), preparing to detain the station's personnel there by force, fearing the widely announced Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company, and Enerhodar channel on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, there is currently a "crazy shortage of nuclear engineers needed to operate the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP", and there is also information about an upcoming Ukrainian offensive, so the occupiers are preparing to hold ZNPP staff hostage for a long period of time.

Advertisement:

It is noted that the invaders have brought a lot of provisions and water to the station. Energoatom has suggested that the Russians may not let the station's staff go after one of the regular work shifts and will lock them in at the ZNPP by force.

Energoatom reiterated that this is something that the occupiers had already done at the beginning of the full-scale invasion when they locked in a shift of staff at the Chornobyl NPP. At that time, the invaders did not let the staff go home for about a month, holding people hostage until they were liberated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!