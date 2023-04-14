All Sections
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 April 2023, 14:12
Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defence of Belarus, has said that Belarus is already preparing sites for the deployment of Russia's strategic nuclear weapons.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet Belta, quoting Khrenin’s statement

Quote from Khrenin: "If necessary, we will have strategic nuclear weapons. And we are already preparing our existing sites. And if the hostile rhetoric continues, this will be the next step. We will respond to force only with force. The West does not understand otherwise."

Details: He has added that only the Russian side will be able to use the tactical nuclear weapons that will be deployed in Belarus.

At the same time, Khrenin has pointed out once again that Belarus "has prepared equipment and aircraft that can carry nuclear munitions", and Belarus has also received "a modern Iskander missile system, which is also capable of using missiles with nuclear warheads".

And next week, according to the Belarusian Defence Minister, the preparation of the relevant Belarusian unit in Russia will be completed.

Background:

