France ready to provide €2 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has said that France is ready to provide a total of €2 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Shmyhal on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his visit to the US, Shmyhal met with French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire.

Quote: "France is ready to support Ukraine with 2 billion euros as part of a long-term programme. Part of the funds will be used for reconstruction," the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.

Background: Earlier, the Swiss government announced its intention to provide Ukraine with at least another 1.5 billion Swiss francs [roughly US$1.7 billion – ed.] by 2028.

