Norway's security agency reveals activities of spies expelled from Russian Embassy

The Russian embassy staff, whose expulsion was announced by Norway this week, have been trying to recruit new informants, conduct radio reconnaissance and purchase advanced technology.

Source: NRK news outlet, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norwegian law enforcement officials state that the expelled embassy staff worked for the Russian secret services.

Quote: "We are sure. These people are intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover," said Inger Haugland, Head of Counterintelligence at PST.

Details: Norwegian counterintelligence reports that the country’s defence and oil sectors are particularly vulnerable.

"Russia uses its consulates and embassies to conduct electronic intelligence. We have no reason to believe that in Norway they do it less than in other countries," Haugland said.

The main task of one of the expelled Russians was to recruit informants.

The Russians also tried to purchase goods and technologies from Norway that could help build up Russia's potential.

All 15 Russian personae non gratae must soon leave Norway.

Background: Norway has declared 15 Russian embassy officials, who were de-facto intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions, personae non gratae.

