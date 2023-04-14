All Sections
All Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrive in Poland

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 19:40
All Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrive in Poland

All eight Leopard 2 tanks, which Canada promised to provide Ukraine with, were delivered to Poland.

Source: Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Twitter, European Pravda reports

Quote: "It’s official: All eight Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine have now arrived in Poland," she said.

Anand emphasised that Canada will continue to support Ukraine and provide Ukrainians with "the tools that they need to fight and win this war".

It was previously reported that Spain plans to send six Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine in the coming days, the shipping is to be completed by the end of April, and the Leopard 2 tanks promised by Germany arrived in Ukraine on 27 March.

Advertisement: