Foreign Ministry of Ukraine: Those involved in France 24 report from occupiers' camp will be held accountable by law

Friday, 14 April 2023, 21:40
Oleh Nikolenko, speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, criticised the French channel France 24 for a story from the occupied territory of Ukraine about the training of the Russian military.

Source: European Pravda, Nikolenko’s post on Twitter.

Quote: "The France 24 report on Russian troops preparing to kill Ukrainian people is [a] disgrace to journalism. Going to occupied territories without Ukraine’s consent violates Ukrainian legislation, and those who participate in such actions will be held accountable by the law," he said.

Background: The film crew of the France 24 TV channel visited a training camp of Russian occupation forces fighting an aggressive war against Ukraine.

As a result, the TV channel removed the story without mentioning that the Russian military is carrying out illegal aggression against Ukraine. Instead, in the material, the Russian army boasted that their weapons were better than Western ones, in particular, Leopard tanks.

One of the heroes of the story also said that he "defends the history" of his country with dignity. Another Russian soldier said that he was not afraid of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops.

After the publicity, France 24 deleted the controversial story, and the Ukrainian ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, reacted to the channel's material, which contained elements of Russian propaganda.

Advertisement: