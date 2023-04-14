All Sections
Putin approves e-conscription notices and closes borders for evaders

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 April 2023, 22:06
Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, has signed a law that equates electronic conscription notices with paper ones, introduces a register of persons liable for military service and closes the borders for evaders.

Source: Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet Meduza; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies

Details: The law establishes the creation of a digital register of military registration, which will be maintained by military enlistment offices. It will store personal data of persons liable for military service, including their place of residence and current location, place of work, health information and other data.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Tax Service, courts, medical organisations, educational institutions and other agencies and organisations will be obliged to submit information to the register.

Military enlistment offices will be able to send notices by registered mail to the place of residence or electronically to a personal account on the Gosuslugi (State Services) website.

The notice will be considered received as soon as it is posted in the personal account.

Once the notice is considered to have been served, the person liable for military service is banned from leaving the country until they report to the military enlistment office. An evader can also be deprived of the right to drive a car, register for real estate and take out loans.

Background: On 11 April, the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] supported the relevant bill in three readings at once. The next day, it was approved by the Federation Council [the upper chamber]. 

Advertisement: