Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 23:23
A long-term issue – UK ambassador on aircraft for Ukraine

Melinda Simmons, the UK’s ambassador to Ukraine, has commented on the decision about aircraft for Ukraine, stating that the UK cannot always take the lead in weapons supply and that this is a "long-term issue".

Source: Simmons on a newscast

Quote: "This is a long-term issue for us. We can’t always be the first to do it. We do this when we have the opportunity and when we think that it can change the situation…

We have often been the first to provide aid, but in terms of fighters, we believe that this is a long-term deterrence mechanism."

Details: The ambassador added that the UK Prime Minister has decided that fighters are a long-term decision, so Britain has decided to start training Ukrainian pilots first.

Simmons believes that the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership is also a long-term issue. She stressed that the UK supports Ukraine joining the Alliance.

She also said she had decided not to watch the video of the brutal execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war that has outraged the international community.

Simmons added that she would not be commenting on the UK’s supplies of military aid for Ukraine.

