All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Sloviansk: death toll rises to 9, search for 4 people continues

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 00:31
Attack on Sloviansk: death toll rises to 9, search for 4 people continues

The body of a dead woman has been recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast; the search for four more people is ongoing.

Source: Suspilne public broadcaster, citing Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Details: According to Suspilne, as of 23:50 in Sloviansk, rescue workers have removed the body of a dead woman from the rubble, and are searching for four more people. The total death toll has risen to nine.

Advertisement:

Earlier, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that as of 21:00, 21 people were wounded and 8 were found killed in the attack on Sloviansk. According to the head of the military administration, another five people were probably still under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Background:

  • Around 16:00 on 14 April, Russians attacked Sloviansk, firing at least seven missiles at the city.

  • Damage was done to 5 apartment buildings, 5 private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, a shopping centre, and 12 cars.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on residential areas in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: