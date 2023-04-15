Attack on Sloviansk: death toll rises to 9, search for 4 people continues

The body of a dead woman has been recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast; the search for four more people is ongoing.

Source: Suspilne public broadcaster, citing Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Details: According to Suspilne, as of 23:50 in Sloviansk, rescue workers have removed the body of a dead woman from the rubble, and are searching for four more people. The total death toll has risen to nine.

Earlier, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that as of 21:00, 21 people were wounded and 8 were found killed in the attack on Sloviansk. According to the head of the military administration, another five people were probably still under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Background:

Around 16:00 on 14 April, Russians attacked Sloviansk, firing at least seven missiles at the city.





Damage was done to 5 apartment buildings, 5 private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, a shopping centre, and 12 cars.





President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on residential areas in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, resulting in deaths and injuries.

