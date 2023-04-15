All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is absolutely united with US in preparing counteroffensive – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 02:27
Ukraine is absolutely united with US in preparing counteroffensive – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is on a visit to the United States, has said that Kyiv and Washington remain united in preparing for a counteroffensive, despite the leak of classified documents.

Source: CNN citing Shmyhal

Quote: "We discussed many very important questions and challenges and issues with all the officials with whom we have meetings during these three days. 

Advertisement:

We are extremely and absolutely united with the Americans and other international partners in the preparation of our counteroffensive and we are sure that we will win this war. We will liberate our territories," he said.

Details: Shmyhal emphasised that Ukraine and the United States are united on such issues as military training and supplies of ammunition and weapons, including long-range missiles.

At the same time, CNN writes that the Ukrainian prime minister did not answer the question whether he had discussed the large-scale leak of classified documents with US officials.

Shmyhal also refused to answer whether any US officials had apologised for the "leak" of classified information about the training of the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine's Prime Minister has suggested that the leak of the documents was linked to Russia.

"I'm sure that the investigation will provide all conclusions," he added.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: