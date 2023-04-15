All Sections
Ukraine is absolutely united with US in preparing counteroffensive – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 02:27
Ukraine is absolutely united with US in preparing counteroffensive – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is on a visit to the United States, has said that Kyiv and Washington remain united in preparing for a counteroffensive, despite the leak of classified documents.

Source: CNN citing Shmyhal

Quote: "We discussed many very important questions and challenges and issues with all the officials with whom we have meetings during these three days. 

We are extremely and absolutely united with the Americans and other international partners in the preparation of our counteroffensive and we are sure that we will win this war. We will liberate our territories," he said.

Details: Shmyhal emphasised that Ukraine and the United States are united on such issues as military training and supplies of ammunition and weapons, including long-range missiles.

At the same time, CNN writes that the Ukrainian prime minister did not answer the question whether he had discussed the large-scale leak of classified documents with US officials.

Shmyhal also refused to answer whether any US officials had apologised for the "leak" of classified information about the training of the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine's Prime Minister has suggested that the leak of the documents was linked to Russia.

"I'm sure that the investigation will provide all conclusions," he added.

Background:

Advertisement: