Almost impossible to leave occupied territories without Russian passport – National Resistance Center

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 03:15
The invaders are prohibiting Ukrainians who have not obtained a Russian passport from leaving the occupied territories.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "A Ukrainian without a Russian passport is guaranteed an in-depth check or detention at every occupier checkpoint. Free movement is actually prohibited."

Details: At the same time, the NRC said that having a Russian passport would avoid such problems in most cases.

"It is almost impossible to leave the oblast with a Ukrainian passport when travelling to the Russian Federation. The occupiers closed the exit to Ukraine as early as last year. In fact, the occupiers are holding local residents hostage and creating conditions where life without a Russian passport is impossible," the NRC reported.

Background: Russian "mobile groups" are operating in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine and resort to violence to impose Russian passports on Ukrainians.

