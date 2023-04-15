Trudeau: I am sure Ukraine will win

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed confidence that Ukraine will win the war against the Russian Federation, and also stated that Canada will continue to support Kyiv.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Trudeau's statement

Quote: "I have no doubt and am fully confident that Ukraine will win."

Details: Trudeau emphasised that Canada "will never stand aside" and will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"We will continue to provide military, economic, humanitarian, trade and commercial support, deal with grain and work with friends to build a successful future for ourselves and all those who share our values," the prime minister said.

