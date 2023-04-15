Kherson Oblast residents left without electricity due to looting by occupiers

The Russians are continuing to commit looting in the occupied territories, with the theft of transformer oil leading to power outages in settlements of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 April

Quote: "Russian invaders are continuing to loot the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, in Novokakhovka district, Kherson Oblast, cases where oil has been drained from power transformers, causing power outages in individual streets of the district's settlements, have been recorded."

