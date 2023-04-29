Russians loot houses of local residents in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to loot occupied territories; in Luhansk Oblast, they are looting the homes of local residents.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue to loot in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

In the village of Bokovo-Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces are looting the homes of local residents."

Background: Earlier, it was reported that residents of Kherson Oblast were left without electricity due to looting by the occupiers.

