E-conscription notices in Russia do not yet mean large wave of forced mobilisation – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian Federation will soon try to focus on attracting volunteers to the ranks of the army, and the launch of electronic conscription notices is rather a long-term measure to simplify the recruitment of personnel in the conditions of a protracted war.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence noted that on 11 April 2023, the Russian State Duma adopted a law establishing a unified registry of individuals eligible for military service and providing for the possibility of sending call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter, removing one obstacle which has previously allowed some to dodge the draft.

Since individuals’ call-up data is now digitally linked to other state-provided online services, draft-dodgers will face automatic problems with employment or travelling.

Quote: "The measures are reported to be coming into force later in the year; they do not specifically indicate any major new wave of enforced mobilisation. Russia is, for now, prioritising a drive to recruit extra volunteer troops. However, the measure is highly likely part of a longer-term approach to provide personnel as Russia anticipates a lengthy conflict in Ukraine," UK Intelligence noted.

Background: On 14 April, UK Intelligence reported that Russia has stepped up its offensive on Bakhmut by improving cooperation between the Russian Defence Ministry and the Wagner Group.

