E-conscription notices in Russia do not yet mean large wave of forced mobilisation – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 09:56

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian Federation will soon try to focus on attracting volunteers to the ranks of the army, and the launch of electronic conscription notices is rather a long-term measure to simplify the recruitment of personnel in the conditions of a protracted war.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: UK Intelligence noted that on 11 April 2023, the Russian State Duma adopted a law establishing a unified registry of individuals eligible for military service and providing for the possibility of sending call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter, removing one obstacle which has previously allowed some to dodge the draft.

Since individuals’ call-up data is now digitally linked to other state-provided online services, draft-dodgers will face automatic problems with employment or travelling.

Quote: "The measures are reported to be coming into force later in the year; they do not specifically indicate any major new wave of enforced mobilisation. Russia is, for now, prioritising a drive to recruit extra volunteer troops. However, the measure is highly likely part of a longer-term approach to provide personnel as Russia anticipates a lengthy conflict in Ukraine," UK Intelligence noted.

Background: On 14 April, UK Intelligence reported that Russia has stepped up its offensive on Bakhmut by improving cooperation between the Russian Defence Ministry and the Wagner Group.

