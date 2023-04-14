All Sections
UK Intelligence: Russia steps up its offensive on Bakhmut, Wagner Group strengthened

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 09:20
Russia has stepped up its offensive on Bakhmut by improving cooperation between the Russian Defence Ministry and the Wagner group.

Source: "European Pravda", UK Defence Intelligence review.

"Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation," the review says.

The Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours.

"Wagner assault groups continue to conduct the main advance through the centre of town, while Russian airborne forces (VDV) have relieved some Wagner units securing the northern and southern flanks of the operation, "the UK MoD said.

The report noted that Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence stated that the supply of to Russian airborne forces may indicate the future growth of their role in offensive operations in Ukraine.

