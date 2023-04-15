Fire breaks out near tank training ground in Kazan, Russia

A fire is reported to have broken out in the southern suburbs of the city of Kazan, Russia, where a tank training ground is located.

Source: local news outlet InKazan; social media

Details: The outlet reports a black column of smoke in the southern part of Kazan.

Advertisement:

Local residents stated on several Telegram channels that they heard a loud explosion in the tank training ground area in the southern part of the city.

Some people said they heard two loud rumblings with long intervals between them.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry claims it has not received any reports of explosions, blasts or fires in the area.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!