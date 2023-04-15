All Sections
Russian occupation authorities in Sevastopol, Crimea setting up "anti-submarine-sabotage defence"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 15:53
Russian occupation authorities in Sevastopol, Crimea setting up anti-submarine-sabotage defence

Marine traffic in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol, in Ukraine’s Crimea, was suspended on Saturday, 15 April to enable the Russians to set up "anti-submarine-sabotage defence", the Russian Directorate for Road and Transport Infrastructure, which operates illegally in Crimea, said.

Source: TASS

Details: TASS reported that the Sevastopol Bay has recently seen many closures due to drone attacks.

Quote from the Directorate for Road and Transport Infrastructure: "Dear passengers, sea passenger vessels are currently not operating.

Replacement services along alternative routes will be organised at the terminus points on Zakharov Square and Nakhimov Square."

Update: Russian occupation authorities later explained that sea transport has been suspended due to "scheduled anti-submarine-sabotage defence operations".

They added that "everything [was] calm" in the city of Sevastopol itself.

