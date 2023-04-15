All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation authorities in Sevastopol, Crimea setting up "anti-submarine-sabotage defence"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 15:53
Russian occupation authorities in Sevastopol, Crimea setting up anti-submarine-sabotage defence

Marine traffic in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol, in Ukraine’s Crimea, was suspended on Saturday, 15 April to enable the Russians to set up "anti-submarine-sabotage defence", the Russian Directorate for Road and Transport Infrastructure, which operates illegally in Crimea, said.

Source: TASS

Details: TASS reported that the Sevastopol Bay has recently seen many closures due to drone attacks.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Directorate for Road and Transport Infrastructure: "Dear passengers, sea passenger vessels are currently not operating.

Replacement services along alternative routes will be organised at the terminus points on Zakharov Square and Nakhimov Square."

Update: Russian occupation authorities later explained that sea transport has been suspended due to "scheduled anti-submarine-sabotage defence operations".

They added that "everything [was] calm" in the city of Sevastopol itself.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: