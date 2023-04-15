We are not exhausted or frustrated, we are determined to win – Ukraine's PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is convinced that the alleged exhaustion of Ukrainians and partners as a result of the war is a Russian narrative.

Source: Shmyhal in a comment to journalists after his visit to Washington DC, posted on Telegram

Quote: "Exhaustion is a Russian narrative. In all senses of the word – military exhaustion, donor exhaustion, partner exhaustion, exhaustion within Ukraine.

We are very determined to win this war, to liberate our territories, we are very confident in all our partners, and we are very united with our partners.

I repeat again – no one is exhausted. We may be physically tired because this is a difficult war, but we are not exhausted, we are not frustrated, we will fight and we will go forward."

