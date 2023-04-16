All Sections
Russians conduct airstrike on Sumy Oblast, wounding civilian

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 02:15
Russians conduct airstrike on Sumy Oblast, wounding civilian

Over the past day, the Russians attacked several hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, hitting the Shostka district in the evening and wounding a civilian.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote from Operational Command Pivnich: "At about 22:40 on 15 April, an airstrike, probably a guided bomb, was recorded on a municipal institution in the Shostka district."

"Preliminary reports indicate that a civilian was wounded."

Details: Yesterday, the Russians attacked the territories of the Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Yunakivka hromadas.

A total of 158 attacks were recorded from mortars, AGS grenade launchers and artillery. There were also three rocket attacks.

Three unguided rockets were launched from a helicopter from the territory of the Russian Federation at the Yunakivka hromada. There were also three mortar attacks, which damaged a power line in Basivka village. 

Russian forces fired 15 shots from an automatic grenade launcher and carried out seven mortar attacks on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. 

The Russians dropped 26 bombs on the Bilopillia hromada and carried out 10 artillery strikes.

