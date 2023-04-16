All Sections
Grenade explodes in Kyiv, casualties reported

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 03:10
Grenade explodes in Kyiv, casualties reported

An explosion occurred in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv on the evening of Saturday, 15 April, injuring two people.

Source: Kyiv police communication department

Quote: "Today [evening of Saturday, 15 April, – ed.] in the evening, Kyiv police received information that an explosion had been heard on Myloslavska Street and later a woman and a man with injuries were found."

"The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Specialised services are working at the scene."

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that law enforcement officers found out that a grenade had exploded, causing the man and his acquaintance to be injured.

The casualties have been taken to hospital.

