Grenade explodes in Kyiv, casualties reported

An explosion occurred in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv on the evening of Saturday, 15 April, injuring two people.

Source: Kyiv police communication department

Quote: "Today [evening of Saturday, 15 April, – ed.] in the evening, Kyiv police received information that an explosion had been heard on Myloslavska Street and later a woman and a man with injuries were found."

Advertisement:

"The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Specialised services are working at the scene."

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that law enforcement officers found out that a grenade had exploded, causing the man and his acquaintance to be injured.

The casualties have been taken to hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!