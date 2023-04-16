Russian forces carry out massive attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight

The Russians launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 15-16 April.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nothing is sacred, even on the night of the Resurrection of Christ. The enemy launched a massive attack."

"The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, so take care of yourself and your loved ones!"

Details: Malashko noted that a local church in Komyshuvakha has been damaged, and no service was held there. Nearby buildings have also been damaged.

Russian forces hit the green zone in Zaporizhzhia. The aftermath of the shock wave damage is currently being established.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration added that specialists had started their work immediately.

