Ukraine's Defence Forces killed more than 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks and 1 aircraft
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 07:58
Ukraine's Defence Forces killed over 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed one aircraft and four tanks on Saturday, 15 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 182,070 (+520) military personnel,
- 3,657 (+4) tanks,
- 7,083 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,795 (+10) artillery systems,
- 538 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 284 (+1) air defence systems,
- 308 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,339 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,658 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
- 326 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!