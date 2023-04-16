Ukraine's Defence Forces killed more than 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks and 1 aircraft

Ukraine's Defence Forces killed over 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed one aircraft and four tanks on Saturday, 15 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 182,070 (+520) military personnel,

3,657 (+4) tanks,

7,083 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,

2,795 (+10) artillery systems,

538 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,

284 (+1) air defence systems,

308 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,339 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,658 (+12) vehicles and tankers,

326 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

