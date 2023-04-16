Four civilians killed in Russian attacks over past 24 hours

Four Ukrainian civilians were killed in Russian attacks on 15 April.

Source: Military Media Center, a media platform for Ukraine's defence and security forces

Details: Sixteen more civilians have been injured in the Russian strikes.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has stated that Russian troops hit the territory of eight of the country’s oblasts over the past 24 hours.

A total of 97 settlements have been attacked with various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, UAVs, and tactical aircraft), and 60 infrastructure facilities were confirmed to have been damaged.

Background: Russian forces hit the city of Kherson on 15 April, killing two women, a mother and her daughter.

