Four civilians killed in Russian attacks over past 24 hours

Four Ukrainian civilians were killed in Russian attacks on 15 April.

Source: Military Media Center, a media platform for Ukraine's defence and security forces

Details: Sixteen more civilians have been injured in the Russian strikes.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has stated that Russian troops hit the territory of eight of the country’s oblasts over the past 24 hours.

A total of 97 settlements have been attacked with various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, UAVs, and tactical aircraft), and 60 infrastructure facilities were confirmed to have been damaged.

Background: Russian forces hit the city of Kherson on 15 April, killing two women, a mother and her daughter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!