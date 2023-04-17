Russians hit Sumy Oblast with self-propelled guns and dropped 6 bombs

Over the past day, the Russians fired mortars and artillery at border hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three attacks on border hromadas: Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia and Shalyhyne. There were 16 hits recorded from mortars and artillery".

Details: In particular, Russian forces shelled the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery; three hits were recorded in total.

The Russians dropped six bombs on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

The occupiers also conducted seven strikes with self-propelled artillery systems on the Bilopillia hromada.

