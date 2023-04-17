G7 has to show Putin he won't achieve his goals – German Foreign Minister

The international Group of Seven (G7) has to convince the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he will not be able to achieve his goals and remain united in its support for Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

Quote: "As a crisis response team with a long-term mission, last year the G7 countered Russian aggression with one obstacle after another, helping people in Ukraine in the winter, introducing sanctions against Russia and oil price caps. Our support has helped Ukraine endure the Russian energy war and the winter offensive."

"At stake now is showing Putin our resolve in ensuring he does not achieve his goals through attrition and fatigue."

"As the G7, we are strong together because we know for sure what we stand for: an international order, in which the rule of law and international law take precedence; might doesn’t make right.

[We stand for] economic ties based not on dependencies but on just and universal competition principles."

Details: Baerbock said that G7 representatives will reiterate and reinforce their commitments during the G7 meeting in Japan.

She recalled the fact that Japan had taken over the G7 presidency from Germany and thanked Tokyo for being a fully reliable partner.

She added that as a group of the most developed democratic countries, the G7 was successful in confronting authoritarian forces when its partners and friends around the world had confidence in it.

At the same time, the unity of the G7 countries should not be seen as an attempt to impose their restrictions on others or to widen the gap [between the G7 and other countries], Baerbock stressed.

She reiterated that the G7 was working to resolve debt crises in many countries, was determined to prevent global hunger, and was fighting the greatest security threat of the century – climate crisis.

