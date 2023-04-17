All Sections
Slovakia completes delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 10:21
Slovakia completes delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Slovakia has already sent to Ukraine all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets that the Slovak government had previously decided to provide to Ukraine for countering the Russian invasion.

Source: Slovak Defence Minister Jaro Nad, as reported by European Pravda, referring to Aktuality

Details: After the first four fighter jets were handed over to Ukrainian pilots in March 2023, the remaining nine aircraft have also been successfully delivered to Ukrainian forces. 

"This delivery was carried out by land with maximum safety in mind, and once again, a huge thank you to all the forces involved because, in such cases, it is a really important and complicated logistical operation," Nad said.

Background

