All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovakia completes delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 10:21
Slovakia completes delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Slovakia has already sent to Ukraine all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets that the Slovak government had previously decided to provide to Ukraine for countering the Russian invasion.

Source: Slovak Defence Minister Jaro Nad, as reported by European Pravda, referring to Aktuality

Details: After the first four fighter jets were handed over to Ukrainian pilots in March 2023, the remaining nine aircraft have also been successfully delivered to Ukrainian forces. 

Advertisement:

"This delivery was carried out by land with maximum safety in mind, and once again, a huge thank you to all the forces involved because, in such cases, it is a really important and complicated logistical operation," Nad said.

Background

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: