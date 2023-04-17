All Sections
Former head of Kherson railway station arrested for helping to move Russian troop trains

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 17 April 2023, 11:25
Former head of Kherson railway station arrested for helping to move Russian troop trains

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has arrested the former head of the Kherson railway station who helped the Russian Federation move troop trains to Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: During stabilisation measures in liberated Kherson, the SSU has arrested a local resident who supported the Russian invaders at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

After the capture of the city of Kherson, he voluntarily cooperated with the occupiers and joined the ranks of the local occupational administration of the Russian Federation. There, he was appointed station manager of the city railway station, which was part of the Kherson railway unitary enterprise created by the aggressor.

Quote: "In this ‘position’ he helped the invaders establish a railway connection for the needs of the occupying groups on the southern front.

He participated in the organisation of the unimpeded transporting of military equipment, weapons and ammunition from the territory of the Russian Federation to Kherson, which had been captured at that time. For this, he issued criminal orders to his subordinates. If they refused or failed to carry out the illegal instructions, he threatened to "hand people over" to the punitive bodies of the ruscists. 

After the liberation of the southern city, the suspect tried to "lie low" and avoid justice. However, SSU officers found and arrested him."

More details: The SSU investigators served the perpetrator with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (provision of assistance to the aggressor state). The issue of whether to remand him in custody as a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigative actions are ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by SSU employees under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Advertisement: