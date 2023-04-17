All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian ombudsman explains why he is not communicating with Russian counterpart personally

Sofia Sereda, Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 12:45
Ukrainian ombudsman explains why he is not communicating with Russian counterpart personally

There has been no personal communication between Dmytro Lubinets, ombudsman for human rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and his Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova, for several months now.

Source: Lubinets in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The last time when I personally talked to her was a few months ago. But we exchange official correspondence daily. We have special assistants for this: one from my side, one from hers.  

Advertisement:

They do communicate with each other. So far, I do not see the need (for personal communication with Moskalkova – ed.).

If there is no result, why meet? We can exchange letters and suggestions all we want. We are doing this but this does not require personal interaction."

Background: On 11 April Russia, represented by Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian ombudswoman for human rights, was excluded from the European Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) because she conducted her activities in a manner contrary to the purpose defined by the alliance's charter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: