Ukrainian ombudsman explains why he is not communicating with Russian counterpart personally

Sofia Sereda, Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 12:45
Ukrainian ombudsman explains why he is not communicating with Russian counterpart personally

There has been no personal communication between Dmytro Lubinets, ombudsman for human rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and his Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova, for several months now.

Source: Lubinets in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The last time when I personally talked to her was a few months ago. But we exchange official correspondence daily. We have special assistants for this: one from my side, one from hers.  

They do communicate with each other. So far, I do not see the need (for personal communication with Moskalkova – ed.).

If there is no result, why meet? We can exchange letters and suggestions all we want. We are doing this but this does not require personal interaction."

Background: On 11 April Russia, represented by Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian ombudswoman for human rights, was excluded from the European Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) because she conducted her activities in a manner contrary to the purpose defined by the alliance's charter.

