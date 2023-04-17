All Sections
Ukraine's ombudsman confirms even greater deterioration of Ukraine's cooperation with Red Cross

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 17 April 2023, 13:57
Public criticism by the Ukrainian authorities against the International Committee of the Red Cross has not eliminated problems in the work of this organisation to resolve problems caused by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I began to criticise them [ICRC – ed.] even more. In general, everything is difficult and complicated with our system of international organisations. And the issue is that they must understand this is a difficult time, not only for Ukraine and for Ukrainians.

I do not see any changes in approaches, changes in directions, changes in communication movements with the Russian Federation. I do not see specific mechanisms, how they, fulfilling their mandate, protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens. They don't do that."

Details: The Ukrainian ombudsman said that the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine has shown that the system of international protection of human rights "is a fiction that exists only on paper."

Background: On 9 November 2022, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced the creation of a human rights information staff because of the inaction of the ICRC.

