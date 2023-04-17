All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's ombudsman confirms even greater deterioration of Ukraine's cooperation with Red Cross

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 17 April 2023, 13:57
Ukraine's ombudsman confirms even greater deterioration of Ukraine's cooperation with Red Cross

Public criticism by the Ukrainian authorities against the International Committee of the Red Cross has not eliminated problems in the work of this organisation to resolve problems caused by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I began to criticise them [ICRC – ed.] even more. In general, everything is difficult and complicated with our system of international organisations. And the issue is that they must understand this is a difficult time, not only for Ukraine and for Ukrainians.

I do not see any changes in approaches, changes in directions, changes in communication movements with the Russian Federation. I do not see specific mechanisms, how they, fulfilling their mandate, protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens. They don't do that."

Details: The Ukrainian ombudsman said that the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine has shown that the system of international protection of human rights "is a fiction that exists only on paper."

Background: On 9 November 2022, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced the creation of a human rights information staff because of the inaction of the ICRC.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: