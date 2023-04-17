Russians mount surveillance cameras in Crimea trying to counter acts of sabotage

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders install surveillance cameras along the railway to counter possible actions of partisans.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea, Russians install additional security cameras to detect partisans."

Details: Security cameras are mounted along the railways to counteract sabotage. The National Resistance Center emphasises that this reaction is caused by successful actions of local partisans, in particular from the Atesh movement.

Additionally, the invaders strengthened the checks of the "disloyal population." Therefore, the National Resistance Center urges people to clean the data on their phones and be careful. Instructions on how to clean the gadget so as not to leave a digital trace are on the Resistance website.

Background:

At the end of February, a group of partisans blew up the railway tracks in the Bakhchisarai district, Crimea, which resulted in a halt of the traffic.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!