"They're working": Snipers of Special Operations Forces destroy Russian attack aircraft in Bakhmut

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a selection of photos of the effective work of their snipers in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Sniper groups of Special Operations Forces kill enemies mainly at night. Under the fire of Special Operations Forces soldiers are mainly Russian attack aircraft.

At the same time, snipers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine make it impossible for the enemy to gain a foothold in the occupied areas and equip positions with accurate fire."

