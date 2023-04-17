All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"They're working": Snipers of Special Operations Forces destroy Russian attack aircraft in Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 April 2023, 18:14
They're working: Snipers of Special Operations Forces destroy Russian attack aircraft in Bakhmut

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a selection of photos of the effective work of their snipers in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Sniper groups of Special Operations Forces kill enemies mainly at night. Under the fire of Special Operations Forces soldiers are mainly Russian attack aircraft.

Advertisement:

At the same time, snipers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine make it impossible for the enemy to gain a foothold in the occupied areas and equip positions with accurate fire."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: