If Russia defeats Ukraine, it will attack other states – Polish President

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 18:58
Andrzej Duda, Polish President, reiterated the need to provide Ukraine with all military assistance, saying that if Russia wins, it will not stop and can carry out aggression against another state.

Source: Dudaʼs statement at a press conference on 17 April with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Warsaw, European Pravda reports with reference to PAP.

The Polish president stressed that the advantage of such a superpower as Russia over Ukraine is obvious. "If Ukraine does not get help, Russia will win this war, which will only be the first step on Russia's part to extend its dominance over the peoples of this part of Europe," he said.

Duda added that the Poles know very well "this Russian greed, greed to rule over other peoples, to enslave other peoples, to deprive them of their potential and use it," and that is why they support Ukraine and perfectly understand their Ukrainian neighbours, who want to defend their freedom and independence at any cost.

"We support them and will continue to support them, and we call on the whole world to also continuously provide this support to Ukraine until this war ends without a victory for Russia. Russia cannot win this war. If Russia wins this war, it will attack more countries," he stressed.

Also, according to Duda, Poland and Italy jointly support the future membership of the Western Balkans and Ukraine countries in the European Union.

"They [Ukrainians – ed.] want to be with us, to be on the side of the West, to belong to our community – we must pave the way for them to join this community," the Polish leader believes.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský also said that in the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russia would not stop and would go further into Central Europe: therefore, the West should provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

