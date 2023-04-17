Every time weapons supply is delayed, it costs Ukrainian soldiers their lives – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian soldiers pay with their lives for the time they wait for weapons deliveries – this happens every time partners delay or hesitate on the type or certain characteristics of weapons.

Source: President in his evening address on 17 April

Quote: "I signed the decree on awarding state awards to our soldiers. 127 soldiers of the Armed Forces... 68 of them – posthumously.

It is very important to understand this: every time we hear that the promised supply of weapons is delayed, every time there are doubts about the type of weapons for Ukraine, about the range or other quality characteristics – every time it means that Ukrainian soldiers are giving their lives so that we have this time... The time that is spent to convince so that the supply of the necessary weapons takes place after all."

Details: At the same time, the President has awarded soldiers from the 5th Assault Brigade and the 80th Air Assault Brigade for "active and successful assault operations in Bakhmut".

He has also thanked the 214th Rifle Battalion "for powerful blows against the enemy near Bakhmut", the 92nd Mechanised Brigade for the result in Luhansk Oblast, fighters of the 35th and 36th Marine Infantry Brigades, the 55th Artillery Brigade, paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, soldiers of the 74th Intelligence Unit and the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk who are holding the Donetsk front.

The President has also mentioned the 128th Assault Brigade of Zakarpattia which is currently working in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Zelenskyy has added that Ukraine is preparing for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and expects "solid decisions" that will meet "quite ambitious" prospects on the battlefield.

